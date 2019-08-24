Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the current Star Wars trilogy, and a new trailer showcased at Disney’s D23 Expo teases what that end looks like. And now, Disney has posted it online for everyone to see.

The trailer opens with footage from all nine Star Wars films. A voiceover from Luke declares that there have been “a thousand generations, but this is your fight.” Rey, Poe, and Finn are preparing for the biggest fight of their life. Battleships tear through the skies, as Rey and Kylo Ren meet in the middle of a war-torn planet, ready to fight. The best bit of all? Rey is wielding a red, double-sided lightsaber.

This new trailer comes just a couple of months after Lucasfilm debuted the first one at Star Wars Celebration in April.

The Rise of Skywalker is a momentous film — not just because it’s reuniting Mark Hamill (presumably as the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker, who died in the previous film, The Last Jedi), the late Carrie Fisher (via footage shot for The Force Awakens), and Billy Dee Williams reprising his role as Lando Calrissian. It’s also the last Star Wars movie fans will see for a couple of years. Disney is taking a break from Star Wars movies, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, who suggested that audience fatigue was the reason the Star Wars spinoffs Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story didn't do as well as the company hoped. Solo was also critically panned.

The Star Wars franchise is set to return to the big screen in 2022 with a new movie from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson also has a trilogy in the works. Still, people looking for their Star Wars kick won’t have to go far. There are four Star Wars series in development for Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ — The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan series, a Rogue One spinoff, and a return of The Clone Wars.

Disney also released a new poster for Rise of Skywalker, seen below. The film will be released on December 20th.

Correction (August 25th, 3am ET): The original story said the next Star Wars movie is out in 2021. It’s out in December 2022. The story has been updated to reflect these changes.

Update, August 26th, 8:35am: Updated post to include the newly released trailer.