The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo will be released on September 6th in the US

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo will be available in the US starting on September 6th. It’s releasing two configurations, priced at $2,499 and $2,999. Both machines have the model’s signature “ScreenPadPlus” touchscreen above the keyboard, an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and an OLED screen.

The two models differ when it comes to the processor, RAM, and display, however. The high-end model has Intel’s Core i9-9980HK CPU, 32GB of DDR4 2,666MHz RAM, and a 4K display, while the cheaper laptop uses an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, has 16GB of DDR4 2,666MHz RAM, and a more pedestrian FHD panel.

In case you missed out on the original announcement, this isn’t your standard laptop. It has two 4K displays: a 15.6-inch, 16:9 OLED touchscreen where you’ll do most of your work and play, and a 14-inch, 32:9 IPS touchscreen that’s reminiscent of the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar (but far bigger and not as hamstrung in capability).

My colleague Sam Byford got to try out the ZenBook Pro Duo at Computex, and he remarked that the smaller display is versatile and can be used as a second monitor for games, movies, or whatever else you want to do. It can even be split into two smaller 16:9 aspect ratio displays.

This machine is specced to handle some gaming, though turning the display resolution down to 1080p is probably in order to ensure smooth frame rates on the high-end model. It’s more heavily angled toward creators, particularly those who want to draw or annotate on the displays with a stylus. Asus includes one with purchase, and it’s nice to see support for active styluses, so you can use a preferred model if you choose to.

Asus’ press release states that these laptop configurations are “immediately available,” though Amazon and other retailers are listing September 6th or later as the ship date. You can try your luck by placing an order with a few of the links that it provided:

The high-end Asus ZenBook Pro is available at the Asus Store, Amazon, B&H, and Newegg

The cheaper Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is available at Amazon and Newegg