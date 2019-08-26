 clock menu more-arrow no yes

In the first trailer for Apple TV Plus’ Dickinson, the famous poet gets turnt

Wild nights with Emily Dickinson in a banner year for stories about her

Apple has released a trailer for its upcoming Apple TV Plus original series Dickinson. It’s a half-hour anachronistic comedy show starring Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2 and 3) as the eponymous poet Emily Dickinson.

Per Apple’s capsule description, “Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.” The show was created by Alena Smith, who previously worked on The Affair and The Newsroom.

The brief trailer gives a very different perspective on Dickinson, who was traditionally portrayed as a shy recluse, until scholars began questioning that image of her and exploring how it came from a revisionist, agenda-driven archivist. Instead, Dickinson will be showing off the poet “getting turnt” in a far more modern fashion, depicting Emily as a rebellious free spirit who disappoints her parents and apparently… joins a circus?

This trailer doesn’t emphasize the comedy. But based on the music (“I Like Tuh” by Carnage feat. iLoveMakonnen) and the style of the trailer (a rock n roll lute-playing, devil-horn finger poses, and dubstep dance scenes), Smith is apparently adding some anachronistic modernizations in the spirit of recent historical dramadies like TNT’s Will or Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.

Dickinson is the fourth Apple TV Plus show the company has showcased with a full trailer, joining For All Mankind, The Morning Show, and the animated Snoopy in Space. There’s still no word on how much Apple TV Plus will cost or when these shows will be available to stream.

