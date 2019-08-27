Google Maps will now let users combine transit directions with biking and ride-sharing

Google Maps is going multimodal. The navigation app announced the launch of a new feature today that pairs transit directions with biking and ride-sharing options so customers can get directions from point A to point B using a variety of transportation modes.

Both features work by inputting your destination and then tapping the “transit” tab in the app. If you’re interested in taking a ride-sharing vehicle, you’ll see information about each leg of your trip, including how much your ride will cost, how long the wait is, if there’s traffic on your ride, and when your bus or train departs. If biking suits your fancy, you’ll see routes tailored for cyclists along with everything you need to know about the transit portion of your journey.

It’s the latest feature in Google Maps’ ongoing effort to make itself more user-friendly for commuters and transit riders. Earlier this summer, it added new transit crowdedness predictions, allowing customers to see how crowded their bus, train, or tube is likely to be before heading out on their commute.

Google isn’t the only tech giant attempting to appeal to transit riders. Uber has recently started integrating transit directions into its app. Customers who live in Denver can even purchase train tickets using their Uber account. Both companies are building sophisticated algorithms that rely on reams of data from transit agencies pertaining to routes and schedules. Moreover, it’s a race among tech giants to become a one-stop shop for transportation.

Transit directions paired with ride-sharing and biking will start rolling today out on iOS. Android users will also get transit plus ride-sharing starting today, but they will have to wait a little longer for transit plus biking.