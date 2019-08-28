Canon announces 32-megapixel 90D DSLR and mirrorless M6 Mark II

Canon has announced two new enthusiast-grade cameras that are similar in capability but very different in form. Whether you’d get along better with the EOS 90D or the EOS M6 Mark II will entirely depend on your feelings about the never-ending DSLR-versus-mirrorless debate.

Both cameras have a new 32.5-megapixel APS-C image sensor, a DIGIC 8 image processor, an electronic shutter capable of speeds up to 1/16000, uncropped 4K/30 video recording, dual-pixel autofocus in live view with 5,481 selectable points, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and USB-C. But the 90D looks like every other mid-range Canon DSLR, while the M6 Mark II’s compact form is essentially unchanged from the original M6 from 2017.

There are a few differences in performance. The M6 Mark II is capable of shooting 14 frames per second with AF and AE tracking, for example, while the 90D goes up to 10 fps. That’s an increase from 7 fps on 2016’s 80D, however, and a lot of sports photographers would prefer the traditional DSLR-style optical viewfinder and 45-cross-type-point AF system over the extra frames.

Otherwise, the biggest difference is price. Both cameras will be available next month, but the 90D will cost $1,199 body-only versus $849.99 for the M6 Mark II. There are lens kits available for each, and while most 90D buyers will probably have a bunch of Canon lenses already, the M6 Mark II bundles are particularly worth looking at: $1,099 gets you the 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 zoom lens along with the useful EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder accessory, while the $1,349 kit swaps out that lens for an 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3.

Canon is also announcing two L-class lenses today for its new EOS R full-frame mirrorless system. The RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM is a fast ultrawide-to-wide zoom, while the RF 24-70mm f/2.8 L IS USM is a standard zoom with a classic speed and focal length. Both lenses will ship next month for $2,299, and Canon pledges to complete its pro zoom “trinity” with a 70-200mm f/2.8 by the end of the year.