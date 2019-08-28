T-Mobile is giving away free hot spots so people can test-drive its network for 30 days

T-Mobile has a new “Test Drive” deal that’s meant to entice customers on other carriers to switch over. It’s a free hot spot that will let people try out T-Mobile’s network for 30 days (or up to 30GB of data, whichever comes first), so they can see how T-Mobile’s data speeds and coverage work on their existing devices.

The company started rolling out the free 30-day hot spot test program last year, but it was far more limited and offered in only Atlanta, Austin, and Boston. Presumably, it was meant to be a quiet trial run for this nationwide offer.

This is not T-Mobile’s first “Test Drive” program: in 2014, the company loaned out iPhone 5S devices with T-Mobile service so potential customers could try out the network. That program was only for seven days, though. This new Test Drive system is far longer and won’t require customers to switch phones, making it potentially more useful. If nothing else, it’s a way to get a free 30GB T-Mobile hot spot for a month.

The new Test Drive deal does come with some fine print: it’s only open to non-T-Mobile customers, it doesn’t include international use, and it’s limited to just a single trial per user. T-Mobile also notes that the offer is available for a limited time while supplies last.