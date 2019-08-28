Mr. Robot’s fourth and final season gets an October 6th premiere date in new trailer

It’s been two years since Mr. Robot’s third season ended, but thanks to a new trailer, we now know when to expect the fourth and final season to kick off: October 6th.

The new trailer for the upcoming season — like the first season 4 teaser, which was released last month — is predictably light on details. But based on the creepy “Silent Night” soundtrack and the aggressively Christmas-y trappings that are shown off, it seems like the new season will take place around the holidays.

“We need to get back to work,” Rami Malek’s Elliot says, before being cautioned by the illusory Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) that Elliot’s battle against the corporate monolith E Corp (and, more broadly, the entire institutions of finance and government) is ultimately a futile one. “This is an endless war.”

To find out whether that’s true — along with the rest of the fallout from the various hacks, cracks, and cyberattacks that have piled up in the past three seasons of the show — we will have to wait until the final episodes air this fall.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal, owner of USA Network, is also an investor in Vox Media.