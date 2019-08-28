TSA bans Star Wars Coke bottles from flights because they look like bombs

It’s common sense that you shouldn’t bring replicas of firearms or explosives onto a flight, but now, that rule also applies to fictional weapons. The Transportation Security Administration confirmed to a Twitter user earlier this month that souvenir Coke bottles shaped like thermal detonators from Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park would not be allowed in carry-on or checked bags.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland in May, and it offers guests some neat souvenirs like custom droids and lightsabers. On the more affordable end of the keepsake spectrum are the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Sprite bottles with logos translated into Aurebesh. Unfortunately, the Imagineers that worked on the packaging did too good of a job, and TSA clarified further yesterday that even with the decorative lid removed, the bottle would still not be allowed through security.

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019

Despite the official confirmation from the TSA, some guests say they’ve been able to slip through security with their souvenir Coke bottles just fine. So maybe if you’re planning on sneaking them into your luggage, take the decorative bottle cap off, just to be safe.

If you don’t want to risk it, may I suggest bringing home some blue milk from Bubo Wamba Family Farms?