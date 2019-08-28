Spotify tests an in-app ‘create podcast’ button

Spotify wants as many podcasts on its platform as possible, and it’s now testing a new button within its app that’ll encourage people to create one. Code leaker Jane Wong spotted a new button in Spotify’s podcasts library that says “Create podcast,” and if tapped, will either send people over to the Anchor app, if it’s already installed, or send them to an informational webpage about the app.

Spotify acquired Anchor, a podcast creation technology company, earlier this year. Anchor is designed to make it easy for anyone to create a podcast by recording right off their phone. Spotify’s ownership of Anchor hasn’t been super obvious in either app, but it looks like that could be changing.

Anchor also has an international version of the promo page with Spotify pic.twitter.com/Uwwskxo6dt — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 28, 2019

Spotify called the feature a test in a statement to The Verge: ”We are always testing new products and experiences to improve the overall Spotify experience. Some tests will eventually make way for upgrades to our product, others are only tests. We have no further news to share at this time.”

What’s particularly interesting about this test is that Spotify also owns a company called Soundtrap that recently launched a podcast creation tool. The difference is that Anchor is designed to be more casual, whereas Soundtrap is seen as more serious editing software that’s designed to be used in a studio setup, even if it’s at home. I’ve been waiting to see Anchor and Spotify’s relationship become more prominent, and this might finally be an indication of that happening.