Apple’s next iPhone event will take place on September 10th

Apple has sent out invitations for its annual iPhone event on September 10th, where the company is widely expected to announce the iPhone 11. The event will take place at the company’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Although Apple’s invitation doesn’t explicitly say what the company plans to announce at the event, the rumors suggest we’ll see three new iPhone models, and these will act as successors to the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max. Two of these phones are expected to feature Apple’s first triple-camera system on the rear of the device, and the successor to the XS could also have a slightly bigger 6.1-inch display (up from 5.8 inches on the current model).

New iPhones and maybe a MacBook or two?

Another rumor suggests that these iPhones could support bidirectional wireless charging, allowing them to charge AirPods when used with their new wireless charging case. Upgrades to battery life and Face ID biometric security, as well as the use of new shatter-resistance technology have also been suggested.

Apple rarely keeps its launch events focused on just a single category of products, however. Last year, it announced the Apple Watch Series 4 as well as a software update for the HomePod, alongside its new iPhones. However, as it currently stands, the main products that Apple is rumored to be planning for the end of this year — an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, an update its existing non-Touch Bar 13-inch model, and a new iPad and iPad Pro — are the kinds of devices that it doesn’t normally announce alongside its phones. We’ll be surprised if Apple didn’t have some news to share about the range of services it’s currently in the process of launching, though, and there’s a chance we could see new titanium and ceramic cases for the Apple Watch.

Naturally, The Verge will be in attendance to bring you the latest news and announcements from California. Be sure to check back for our live blog and details on how you can watch the event yourself.

P.S. Do you see any hints buried in Apple’s invite image above? The company often includes a hint of some sort, and we’ve got a few ideas: maybe it’s the rumored return of Apple’s rainbow logo to the backs of its phones, or maybe it’s the leaked vibrant colors of the next-gen iPhone XR. Or maybe we’re looking at an artist’s interpretation of what a MicroLED screen looks like up close. It’s impossible to say for sure.

Correction: This post originally stated that the successor to the iPhone XS Max was rumored to feature a bigger screen. This should have read iPhone XS.