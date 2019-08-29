Apple was a little behind on Siri privacy, now it’s way ahead

It’s been a good 24 hours for defaults. Motion smoothing might stop being the default on TVs. Fitbit has a real shot at making the de-facto default smartwatch for Android users, who desperately need one. And the best default of all: the default opt-out on Siri recordings.

Here’s our story on it: Apple apologizes for Siri audio recordings, announces privacy changes going forward.

A key part of this story is that Apple straight-up apologized. That apology is totally warranted, and I’d like to briefly explain why.

If you haven’t been following all the drama surrounding smart assistants saving your voice on their servers so humans could listen, I wrote a piece about it earlier this month. The main way Apple was (and is) better is it more aggressively anonymizes user data from Siri (but there’s a limit to how anonymous a recording of your voice can be. Apple’s slightly updated policies can be found here and they’re worth a read.

However, when it came to actually managing the data that Apple was storing, Siri was actually worse at privacy settings than Amazon or Google. You couldn’t use Siri without having your voice saved and potentially listened to by a human, for one thing. For another, Apple did not (and will not) offer a portal where you can review and delete all of your voice recordings and transcripts.

The only way to delete that data was to simply turn off Siri and Voice Dictation. And that was the biggest problem: turning off Siri was way too hard. There was no single button for it, you had to just know that a few vaguely related settings did it. There was no easy opt-out. Google and Amazon weren’t angels, but their past history with privacy scandals at least set them up to know what to do when their respective assistant listening scandals hit.

Apple had to scramble. It shut down all human review and then hunkered down to figure out a fix. Then fix the company has come up with puts it where you’d expect: ahead of everybody else.

There will now be a default opt-out for Siri recordings and a promise that no third-party contractors will hear your voice. There will also be a clear, simple button you can toggle to opt in if you want to be helpful. Apple may not have had the experience of dealing with privacy scandals necessary to give users clearer controls over the data it was storing right away, but it’s also a fast learner.

Amazon and Google should follow Apple’s lead on the default opt-out. It’s not just fun to say, it’s a best privacy practice.

How Smart Assistants handle your voice recordings Question Alexa Siri Google Assistant Question Alexa Siri Google Assistant Are my voice recordings stored by default Yes No Yes Can I use it without having my recordings stored? No Yes Yes Can I delete these recordings? Yes, including with voice commands Yes, but it's not easy Yes Are recordings associated with my account? Yes No Yes

