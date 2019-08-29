Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset goes on sale in September

Microsoft’s first unveiled its HoloLens 2 headset at Mobile World Congress back in February, promising a release later this year. Reuters now reports that the HoloLens 2 headset will go on sale in September. Microsoft’s head of AI and research, Harry Shum, reportedly revealed next month’s release date during an onstage appearance at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on Thursday. It’s not clear exactly when the headset will be available in September, or whether it will be available to developers and businesses at the same time next month. We’ve reached out to Microsoft for more information.

Microsoft started taking preorders from businesses for the $3,500 HoloLens 2 headset earlier this year, before unveiling a developer edition. The new augmented reality headset includes an improved field of view, a new Azure Kinect sensor, an ARM processor, eye-tracking sensors, and different display system. Microsoft has also improved the gesture controls in HoloLens 2 so you can manipulate objects more easily.

Microsoft is also adopting a more open model for HoloLens 2 and Windows more broadly. It involves an open app store so developers can create their own stores on the headset, an open web browsing model, and more open APIs and drivers. Microsoft made these commitments earlier this year, and they were enough to impress Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, a previous fierce critic of Microsoft’s Windows Store approach. As a result, the HoloLens 2 headset will also support for the Unreal Engine 4 , allowing developers to include photo-realistic renders for use in manufacturing, product design, architecture, and more.