You can now quickly switch Gmail accounts on Android with a swipe

There’s now a simpler way of swiping between Gmail accounts on Android that has long existed in iOS. Android Police reports that as of version 2019.08.18 of the app, you can swipe up or down on your profile picture in the top right of the interface to switch between accounts. Alternatively, you can tap on your profile picture to select from a full list of your accounts, just as you could before.

If this sounds familiar, then it’s because Google has been steadily adding the feature to its lineup of Android apps including, as Android Police notes, Maps, Drive, and Contacts. However, it’s a much more useful inclusion in the Gmail app, because so many people access both their personal and work emails on a single phone and need to flip between their two inboxes quickly.

Swipe to switch, or tap to see a full list

Frustratingly, this very useful fast-switching feature has been available on iOS since at least March, and we’re not sure what’s taken Google so long to add it to its own operating system. At least Android users got access to Gmail’s swipe actions almost a year before they appeared on iOS.

Gmail’s new profile switching option is rolling out to users on the Play Store now according to Android Police. If it’s yet to appear for you then the site also has a link to the app’s APK which you can download now.