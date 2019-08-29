Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ life is explored in a new three-part Netflix documentary

Netflix is set to release a three-part documentary special on Microsoft co-founder, billionaire, and philanthropist Bill Gates.

A new trailer for the docuseries, which is called Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, explores the past, present, and future of Gates’ life. The trailer includes commentary on Gates’ ambitious push to being a titan in Silicon Valley, the personal sacrifices he made to ensure that Microsoft could compete with competitors like Apple, and his leap into philanthropy around the world. The documentary series “offers unprecedented access to Gates as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems with the same level of optimism, curiosity, and fervor that inspired his original vision for Microsoft,” according to a press release from Netflix.

It will also answer questions like what Gates’ favorite animal is (dog), what his favorite food is (hamburgers), and what his greatest fear is (that his brain will someday stop working). Helmed by An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim, the documentary series will launch globally on September 20th.