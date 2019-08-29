Alto is coming to the Epic Games Store along with a bunch of other indies

Epic posted a video today announcing that eight indie games are coming to the Epic Games Store, including beloved mobile games Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey as The Alto Collection. This will be the first time the Alto games, which we love for their beautiful art style and polished snowboarding gameplay, are available on PC.

Also announced:

Ooblets, a Pokémon / Harvest Moon / Animal Crossing-inspired game

Wattam, the next game from the maker of Katamari Damacy

Manifold Garden, an exploration puzzle game

No Straight Roads, a music-inspired action game

Eternal Cylinder, a survival game on an alien planet

Airborne Kingdom, a game in which you build an airship to explore a desert

Superliminal, a puzzle game where you manipulate objects based on your perspective

You might remember that Ooblets, Wattam, Manifold Garden, and Airborne Kingdom were originally announced for Steam, but it appears they’ve jumped ship. Epic, buoyed by the massive success of Fortnite, offers developers a generous 88 percent of the revenue from the sales of their games and lots of money specifically for staying exclusive to the Epic Games Store as ways to attract gamers away from top dog Steam.

We do know that one game will make its way back to Steam: Manifold Garden developer William Chyr tweeted that the game will be a 12-month Epic Games Store exclusive.

We have some news. Manifold Garden will be coming to Epic Game Store later this year as 12-month timed exclusive for Windows PC. Here's the store page: https://t.co/JMstMj73Ih



Let me know if you have any questions. More info below: pic.twitter.com/1YAYa8HNqd — William Chyr (@WilliamChyr) August 29, 2019

Epic says it may stop paying for exclusives eventually, but today’s news seems to indicate that it won’t be stopping the practice in the near term.