Alto is coming to the Epic Games Store along with a bunch of other indies

Both Alto’s Adventure and its sequel Alto’s Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey

Epic posted a video today announcing that eight indie games are coming to the Epic Games Store, including beloved mobile games Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey as The Alto Collection. This will be the first time the Alto games, which we love for their beautiful art style and polished snowboarding gameplay, are available on PC.

Also announced:

You might remember that Ooblets, Wattam, Manifold Garden, and Airborne Kingdom were originally announced for Steam, but it appears they’ve jumped ship. Epic, buoyed by the massive success of Fortnite, offers developers a generous 88 percent of the revenue from the sales of their games and lots of money specifically for staying exclusive to the Epic Games Store as ways to attract gamers away from top dog Steam.

We do know that one game will make its way back to Steam: Manifold Garden developer William Chyr tweeted that the game will be a 12-month Epic Games Store exclusive.

Epic says it may stop paying for exclusives eventually, but today’s news seems to indicate that it won’t be stopping the practice in the near term.

