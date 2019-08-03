Tesla is bringing back free, unlimited charging for new Model S and X buyers

Tesla announced today that it’s bringing back a useful perk new customers who buy a new Model S or Model X vehicle: unlimited charging at its supercharger stations. The announcement comes after sales of the two models have slowed and after the company had greater-than-anticipated losses in its latest quarterly earnings report.

The company made the announcement in a Tweet (via TechCrunch), saying that all new orders would come with free unlimited charging at its network of Supercharger stations.

BREAKING: All new Model S and Model X orders now come with ⚡ free ⚡ unlimited ⚡ Supercharging ⚡ — Tesla (@Tesla) August 3, 2019

Tesla has used free charging as an enticement for new buyers in the past. The perk extended to its Model S and Model X vehicles until 2017 for anyone who purchased a new vehicle. However, CEO Elon Musk had called the program “not sustainable,” and after January 2017, the company announced that it was restructuring the perk: new drivers would get up to 400 kWh of power a year (about a thousand miles), after which point they’d have to pay. The company has brought the perk out a couple of times: drivers could give their fellow drivers without the perk a referral code that granted them unlimited charging, but that was phased out earlier this year.

Now, the perk appears to be back as a way to help entice drivers to check out its more expensive offerings. At the end of July, Tesla announced its latest set of earnings, in which it revealed that it had lost $408 million in the last quarter. That dip appears to be due to slowing sales for the Model S and Model X, as they’re a more profitable product for the company.