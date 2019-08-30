North’s Focals smart glasses now support Android’s notification actions

North has added native support for Android’s notification actions to its Focals smart glasses. Using the new functionality, you’ll now be able to access any shortcuts app developers include in their app’s notifications. 9to5Google, which first spotted the update, notes that these actions can include deleting or archiving emails in the Gmail app or retweeting tweets on Twitter.

The feature should make it easier to rely more on your smart glasses without having to take your phone out of your pocket, similar to the functionality that was previously available with Google Glass. Unfortunately, the new feature is only available to Android users for the time being, so it’s unable to help with one of our biggest issues with the Focals, which is its poor app support on iOS.

If you want to enable the new feature, then you can do so by heading into the “Experiments” section of the Focals app. Once enabled, you can then click a notification once to expand it, and then select it again to access any available actions.