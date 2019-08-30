This episode of The Vergecast was was easy to put together because there was a lot of news this week. About an hour before taping the show, Apple announced the date of its fall hardware event — September 10th — which is presumably where it will announce a new iPhone.
This week, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller theorize what could be coming out of Apple’s event based on the past couple of months of rumors. They also discuss what’s going on with Siri.
Microsoft also revealed the date of its fall Surface event: October 2nd. Could there be a new dual-screened device coming soon? The crew discusses.
Those are the big things that were talked about, but there was a whole lot more — like Paul’s weekly segment “Fridge ice is trash ice, please don’t @ me” — so I guess you’re going to have to listen to the whole show to get it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- HP has a new CEO
- Apple’s next iPhone event will take place on September 10th
- Apple releases iOS 13.1 beta before iOS 13 is even out
- Apple apologizes for Siri audio recordings, announces privacy changes going forward
- Apple was a little behind on Siri privacy, now it’s way ahead
- Apple contractors were allegedly listening to 1,000 Siri recordings a day — each
- We’re still not getting voice assistants right
- BBC plans ‘Beeb’ voice assistant for its apps and services
- A phone insurance company bought uBreakiFix, the official Pixel and Galaxy phone repairer
- Apple will let more independent repair shops buy ‘genuine’ iPhone parts
- Microsoft announces Surface event on October 2nd in New York City
- Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset goes on sale in September
- Samsung announces Galaxy Home Mini public beta before full-size speaker has even shipped
- Fitbit’s new Versa 2 has an OLED screen and Alexa voice support
- Fossil ‘Gen 5’ smartwatch review: best of a Wear OS situation
- Garmin’s best GPS sport watches are getting even better
- LG’s $4,399.99 fridge makes ‘craft ice’ for cocktail lovers
- Google’s been thinking about a watch with a hole-punch camera
- Nintendo Switch Lite hands-on: a budget handheld with a premium feel
- TV manufacturers unite to tackle the scourge of motion smoothing
