After losing Ninja, Twitch signs another Fortnite star

Twitch is trying to bring more top-tier talent to its platform after superstar streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins left to join competing streaming service Mixer, and it’s starting with Fortnite player Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony.

Amyoony announced that, starting September 1st, he will be moving away from YouTube and live-streaming his Fortnite matches exclusively on Twitch. Although the deal still allows him to upload compilation edits of his gameplay to YouTube (a move many streamers do to increase their audience across platforms and potentially earn more revenue), the majority of his focus will be on Twitch. Amyoony said he decided to jump ship to take advantage of Twitch’s low latency (meaning he can talk to viewers without worrying about too much of a delay) and t participate in Twitch-exclusive tournaments, like Twitch Rivals. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Twitch is also trying to bring some of Amyoony’s 4.2 million subscribers — those who currently support the streamer on YouTube via channel memberships — over to his new platform. The company is offering free loyalty badges to fans on YouTube who already paid for a channel membership if they move over to Twitch. Both memberships cost $4.99 a month.

It’s clear that Twitch is trying to build up its roster of popular streamers with dedicated, built-in fan bases. The company is looking to compete with YouTube and Mixer for eyeballs. While Twitch has the advantage of being the most well-known home for live-streaming games, the other two platforms are catching up. Similar to how companies like Netflix, WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, Disney, and Amazon are competing with one another to nail down Hollywood’s biggest talent as they gear up for the streaming wars, Twitch is looking to do the same with gaming’s most sought-after players.

Losing Blevins to Mixer was seen as a blow to Twitch by many people in the industry. Blevins has secured more than 2 million followers since joining Mixer less than a month ago, proving that his audience will follow him wherever he goes. Twitch is likely hoping that Amyoony’s millions of subscribers will do the same.