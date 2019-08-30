Watch 14 minutes of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage

It’s been over a year since CD Projekt Red last unveiled a look at the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077. Today, the company has released a new trailer showing off what gameplay will look like when the game comes out next year.

The demo footage appears to be a condensed version of the one shown behind closed doors at E3 this year, and it shows off more of the actual gameplay for Cyberpunk 2077. As the demo explains, there are no set classes in Cyberpunk, although the demo does show off two differently built characters: a “strong solo” player built around strength and direct combat and a stealthier “netrunner” character designed around hacking and manipulating technology around the game world.

There are also more glimpses at how the game will force players to make choices, like whether they decide to work with a NetWatch law enforcement officer or attack them. Plus, we got the first in-game look at Johnny Silverhand, the digital ghost companion voiced by Keanu Reeves who’ll accompany the player throughout the game’s story.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on April 16th, 2020.