Sony may announce the Xperia 2 at IFA 2019

Sony’s Xperia 1 came to the US just last month, but next week, the company may already be planning to announce a successor to the flagship smartphone, specifically on September 5th at 12PM BST / 7AM ET during IFA 2019. The model is rumored to be called the Xperia 2, and according to Xperia Blog (via 9to5Google), we might be seeing it for the first time in a batch of leaked images.

It’s easy to tell the Xperia 1 from Sony’s earlier phones. It along with the cheaper Sony Xperia 10 were the company’s first devices to feature a 21:9 aspect ratio display. It resulted in a tall, skinny display that’s a perfect place to watch movies.

The device shown off in the leaked renders above appears to be cut from the same cloth, though its rear camera system has shifted over to the left side of the back of the phone. Everything else shown off in the leaked images, including the location of the ear speaker and the assortment and order of buttons and fingerprint sensor on the right edge of the phone, are exactly the same.

Sony is infamously slow to make sweeping changes to its phone lineup, and if these leaks are accurate, it looks to be keeping the tradition going. It’s tough to speculate what might be appreciably different about the inside of this new device. The Xperia 1 already features the Snapdragon 855, and I don’t see Sony following the lead of a few gaming-focused phones, like the Black Shark 2 Pro and Asus ROG Phone II, in implementing the newer Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. However, if Sony puts in a display with a fast refresh rate, like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Razer Phone 2, consider my interest piqued.

We’ll be at IFA 2019, so stay tuned to see if Sony brings some new phones to the show.