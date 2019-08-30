iOS 13 code shows how Apple’s Tile-like location-tracking tag should work

New details about an upcoming Tile-like item tracker from Apple have been uncovered in the code of iOS 13. Rumors of this feature being built into iOS 13 have been circulating since last June when the Find My app was first announced at WWDC. Now, according to MacRumors, we have an even better idea of what Apple’s tracking system might look like.

An examination of the iOS 13 code revealed an image of “a small circular tag with an Apple logo in the center.” In addition, there’s a new “Items” tab in the Find My app, presumably for tracking things with the tags.

MacRumors describes a system in which you’ll be notified if you’re separated from your tagged item; you can then use the app to make the tag create a sound. This is similar to the way Tile and other third-party item trackers currently work. A more unusual feature for Apple’s implementation, though, is the use of augmented reality to help you find your lost object after scanning the area with your iPhone.

The first references for the rumored tag were reported by 9to5Mac back in June when it was spotted in the first beta of iOS 13. However, based on the new leaks, it looks even more likely that Apple will be offering its own item tracking system alongside its new software.

Eager to try it? There’s a good possibility we’ll find out more during Apple’s September 10th event when the latest iPhone and Apple Watch models will be introduced. So stay tuned, and meanwhile, try not to lose those keys.