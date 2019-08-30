 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox Live is down again, the second time this week

Mainly affecting people’s ability to sign in

By Julia Alexander
Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge

Xbox Live is down again, according to the Xbox team and lots of reports on social media. This is the second time in just a few days.

The outage is mainly affecting sign-ins, account creations, and searches, according to a tweet from the Xbox team, but those sign-ins are required to play lots of popular online games.

The outage doesn’t just affect games like Destiny 2 or Fortnite, which require people to sign in to Xbox Live. Apps for Xbox such as Spotify, Plex, and Amazon Video also require people to sign in to an Xbox One console. Microsoft’s last Xbox Live outage prevented people from signing in to these apps as well.

Sites like DownDetector, which are used by people to determine if there’s an outage affecting a number of people, also show spikes in games from EA, like Apex Legends, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This shows a correlation between Xbox Live being down and people being unable to play their games.

When Xbox Live went down two days ago, it took the team some time to get everything back up. Prior to that, Xbox Live’s service was down for a couple of hours in January, which also caused black screens for many people.

