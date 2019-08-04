The CW’s sci-fi show The 100 will end next season

The CW’s long-running science fiction series The 100 will come to an end with its seventh season, the network announced today during its presentation before the Television Critics Association.

The series is the latest of its long-running shows to be canceled, after Arrow, which will come to an end after eight seasons, and Supernatural, which will end with its 15th season next year. The show isn’t quite over yet: it’s about to close out its sixth season, and will air its final, 16-episode season sometime next year.

The series is set centuries in the future, after a nuclear war nearly wiped out life on Earth. The surviving members of humanity set up a habitat in orbit, the Ark, which has become overcrowded. The station’s leaders decide to send a hundred young detainees down to the surface to determine whether or not it’s habitable. That group finds that not only can they live down there, but there are already people living on the surface, and have to figure out how to survive as the various groups fight amongst themselves.

What a tremendous run! Thanks to @JRothenbergTV, @The100writers, and the incredible cast and crew for seven innovative, mind-bending, electrifying seasons. It was a privilege to watch my space delinquents go on such extraordinary adventures with you. https://t.co/oH2TQDMC74 — Kass Morgan (@kassmorganbooks) August 4, 2019

Based on a series of YA novels by Kass Morgan, the series has gained a huge following over the course of its run. The show has taken its characters through various battles, where they’ve fought to rebuild civilization, discovered unpleasant truths about their origins, and have taken major leaps through time from season to season.

It’s also been one of the bigger staple shows for The CW, which has been working to turn over its lineup in recent months. In addition to the impending ends of Arrow and Supernatural, the network has also recently canceled iZombie, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The network has a number of shows to take their places, however: it’ll see the launch of Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene, a spinoff of the network’s series Riverdale.