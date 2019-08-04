Facebook and Instagram are down for some users around the world

Facebook and Instagram appear to be experiencing an outage in some parts of the world, with users complaining that they were unable to log in, upload pictures, or update their status.

According to DownDetector, the outage appears to have begun just before 10:00AM ET, and the problems appear to have popped up around the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia. We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment, and will update this post if we hear back.

The outage is the latest in a string of major outages for the service around the world. The social media company experienced a major outage in March, as well as two others in April and in July.