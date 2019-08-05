AT&T Unlimited subscribers can get six months of Spotify Premium for free

Spotify Premium has been added as a perk for AT&T customers who subscribe to the carrier’s Unlimited & More plan. This offer starts on August 6th, and it’s good for six months of service, after which point, customers will have to pay $9.99 per month (the regular price of Spotify Premium) to keep it going.
Spotify joins AT&T’s list of special offers that its subscribers can choose between when they enroll in a plan. Other options include HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, VRV, and Pandora.
This incentive is a clear response to Verizon, which offers either six months or an entirely free Apple Music service to its subscribers, depending on which plan they have. If you’re already a Spotify user who subscribes to AT&T, this is a chance for you to save some money, and you won’t lose your playlists since this offer allows you to merge your account.
For new and current AT&T Unlimited & More subscribers, the carrier says to check your account for offer details. If you don’t already have a Spotify account, you’ll be able to sign up through AT&T’s site.
