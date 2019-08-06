Amazon Prime Student members can now get Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 per month

Amazon Prime Student subscribers can now add an Amazon Music Unlimited membership to their plans for an extra $0.99 per month. Existing customers can add on the benefit, and new college students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial here, and get access to the streaming service.

Music Unlimited is Amazon’s paid music service and answer to Spotify Premium and Apple Music; it normally costs $7.99 a month for Prime members, and $9.99 for non-Prime members. The service offers over 50 million songs, playlists, and stations, which can be used with Alexa-enabled speakers, along with iOS and Android devices through the Amazon Music App.

After the free six-month trial ends, Amazon’s Prime Student membership is normally $6.49 a month, which is still a 50 percent discount compared to a regular Prime membership. With the $1 Music Unlimited add-on, that would put the streaming service at $7.49 for students, which is slightly more expensive than Apple Music and Spotify’s $5 a month plan for students. Spotify’s student plan even includes Showtime and Hulu, making the bundle a great deal for college students.