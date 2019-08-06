Microsoft unveils Gears-themed Xbox One X console that looks frozen

Microsoft is celebrating the launch of Gears 5 with a new custom Xbox One X console and controller. The limited edition console includes the Omen Gears of War symbol frozen under ice and snow, and it’s the first limited edition Xbox One X since the Project Scorpio launch edition. Microsoft’s Xbox industrial design team and The Coalition teamed up to design the custom Xbox One X, and it’s available to preorder today for $499 ahead of the Gears 5 launch next month.

The limited edition console will include download codes for Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, and Gears of War 4. That’s quite the bundle for a Gears of War fan. It also includes a new Gears 5 Xbox One controller with textured grips and a snow design. This controller will also be available separately on August 20th for $74.99. Microsoft has also licensed a $49.99 charging stand, which includes the same design.

If a limited edition console wasn’t enough, Gears of War fans can pick up a Gears 5 headset or a Gears 5-themed Razer mouse and keyboard set for $299.99. Last but not least, Seagate made a Gears 5 2TB hard drive with the snow-weathered design.