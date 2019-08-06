Swagtron, maker of scooters and skateboards, unveils its first electric city bike

Swagtron, the company that excels at showing up at the top of your Amazon search results, is expanding its lineup of electric bikes with a new non-folding model called the EB12. The South Bend, Indiana-based company is mostly known for its compact folding bikes as well as electric scooters and hoverboards, so the inclusion of a lightweight city bike is a sign of growing demand for a range of electric models.

The EB12 looks like a standard pedal bike, save for the 270Wh battery strapped to the rear rack. It’s a design choice that tends to make some e-bike aficionados, including The Verge’s Thomas Ricker, say “ew.” But in my humble opinion, it’s preferable to the downtube-mounted battery, which, to me, is “double ew.”

The rear wheel contains a 250-watt motor that, along with the battery, allows for a top range of 28 miles (45 km). Riders can engage the motor either by twisting the throttle in the handlebar or by pedaling. The bike can hit a throttle-only top speed of 16 mph (26 km/h), so, theoretically, it can achieve faster speeds in pedal-assist mode. It comes with a 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, which allows riders to shift gears as they so choose.

Notwithstanding the rear-rack battery, the EB12 cuts a nice profile. The 700c wheels, flat bar setup, and satin black paint job are sure to appeal to those who want to look good while riding. The entire bike weighs just 39.4 pounds (17.8 kg), which is extremely lightweight compared to other e-bikes.

Swagtron says it will sell the EB12 for $999.99, which is quite the steal. Of course, all of Swagtron’s products retail for rock-bottom prices, which is likely why the company does so well on Amazon.