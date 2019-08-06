Rocket League is ditching loot boxes

Rocket League will remove its paid, randomized loot crates in favor of a system that will tell players what they’re purchasing before they buy. Developer Psyonix announced the news today and described it as a similar change to that made in Epic’s Fortnite.

“We are dedicated to creating the best possible experience for our players all over the world,” the developer said. Information on when the change will take place is still to come. Players will still be able to buy Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and e-sports shop items directly when the new system kicks into effect.

Epic acquired Psyonix in May; it dropped blind-draw loot boxes for Fortnite in January of this year. The company has since been sued by the parent of an underage Californian player who claims the practice was predatory. Despite the ongoing popularity of loot boxes within games, the practice has received pushback from players and officials alike. Lawmakers like Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) are working to pass legislation that would ban loot box sales for kids under the age of 18. The problem extends beyond the US; in May, Nintendo announced that it would pull two games in Belgium over the country’s laws that define loot boxes as gambling.