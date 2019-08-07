Here’s where you’ll be able to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note 10 lineup, which, unlike past years, consists of two different phones: the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus, and they’re the first Samsung flagship phones without a headphone jack. Actually, there’s a third: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s exclusive to Verizon for now, though it will be coming to other carriers later.

Starting first thing tomorrow, August 8th, at 12:01AM ET, the Galaxy Note 10 phones will be available for preorder through Samsung and US carriers. No matter where you purchase the phone, doing so before August 23rd (the release date) will get you a $100 Samsung gift card ($150 if you buy the Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Plus 5G). To get the gift card, you’ll have to register your purchase through Samsung’s site or the Shop Samsung app on Android or iOS.

If you buy a Note 10 through Samsung, you’ll be eligible to get up to $600 in trade-in credit toward a Note 10 or Note 10 Plus. Many carriers are offering their own respective trade-in offers, but Samsung’s is the least thorny and restrictive.

Choosing the right one for you is more than just comparing screen sizes; there are quite a few differences on the inside. Our first-look with the Note 10 series highlights all of those differences, and you’ll want to stay tuned over the coming days for final thoughts in our full review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

The Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.99, and it’s the cheaper of the two Note 10 phones. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, and it comes in just one configuration: 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Unlike the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, this model lacks a microSD tray for expandable storage and the ability to charge at 45W speeds. If missing out on those features isn’t a bother to you, this one stands out as being easier to stick in your pocket.

All of the Note 10 variations are available in a few color options: aura glow, aura white, and aura black. Aura blue is exclusive to Best Buy in the US.

Unlocked

The 256GB model with 8GB of RAM will cost $949.99 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

Carrier offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099.99. This phone is the biggest, most feature-packed Note 10 option you can get. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and comes in several configurations, all with an impressive 12GB of RAM, as detailed below. The Note 10 Plus supports microSD cards and 45W fast charging, though it won’t be able to do it with the charger that’s included in the box.

Unlocked

The 256GB model with 12GB of RAM will cost $1,0999.99 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

The 512GB model with 12GB of RAM will cost $1,1999.99 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target

Carrier offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G

The Note 10 Plus 5G will be available starting on August 23rd at Verizon. This phone supports LTE connectivity, and, as you likely guessed from the name, it supports Verizon’s mmWave 5G network (as well as mid- and low-band frequencies). This phone will first be available for people who live in one of the cities where Verizon has launched its network and where it soon plans to launch. If you subscribe to any of the other major US carriers, like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Sprint, you’ll have the opportunity to pick this phone up at a later date.

Carrier offers

Verizon is, for now, the only carrier that will sell the Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s not available unlocked from a retail store, so if you want to get the base 256GB configuration of this phone on a 24-month payment plan, it will cost $54.16 per month or $1,299.99 all at once. The 512GB model will cost $58.33 per month on a 24-month payment plan or $1,399.99 for the full price.

If you want to pay less per month, Verizon is offering 36-month repayment plans for the Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s $36.11 per month for 36 months if you want the 256GB version, or $38.88 for the 512GB 5G phone for 36 months.

The aforementioned Verizon promos listed in the smaller Note 10 section also apply here, except Note 10 Plus 5G buyers will instead get a $150 Samsung gift card.