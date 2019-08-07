Here’s where you’ll be able to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note 10 lineup, which, unlike past years, consists of two different phones: the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10 Plus, and they’re the first Samsung flagship phones without a headphone jack. Actually, there’s a third: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s exclusive to Verizon for now, though it will be coming to other carriers later.
Starting first thing tomorrow, August 8th, at 12:01AM ET, the Galaxy Note 10 phones will be available for preorder through Samsung and US carriers. No matter where you purchase the phone, doing so before August 23rd (the release date) will get you a $100 Samsung gift card ($150 if you buy the Note 10 Plus or Note 10 Plus 5G). To get the gift card, you’ll have to register your purchase through Samsung’s site or the Shop Samsung app on Android or iOS.
If you buy a Note 10 through Samsung, you’ll be eligible to get up to $600 in trade-in credit toward a Note 10 or Note 10 Plus. Many carriers are offering their own respective trade-in offers, but Samsung’s is the least thorny and restrictive.
Choosing the right one for you is more than just comparing screen sizes; there are quite a few differences on the inside. Our first-look with the Note 10 series highlights all of those differences, and you’ll want to stay tuned over the coming days for final thoughts in our full review.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
The Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.99, and it’s the cheaper of the two Note 10 phones. It has a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, and it comes in just one configuration: 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. Unlike the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, this model lacks a microSD tray for expandable storage and the ability to charge at 45W speeds. If missing out on those features isn’t a bother to you, this one stands out as being easier to stick in your pocket.
All of the Note 10 variations are available in a few color options: aura glow, aura white, and aura black. Aura blue is exclusive to Best Buy in the US.
Unlocked
Carrier offers
- Sprint is offering the Note 10 at $19.79 per month ($0 down) on its 18-month Sprint Flex lease. Buyers are eligible to get a $100 Samsung gift card with this purchase.
- Verizon is offering the Note 10 at $39.58 per month for 24 months. There are a few promos to consider, including a BOGO deal on the Galaxy Note 10 (it can instead be applied to a Galaxy S10 device, if you choose) when you open a new line of service on its Unlimited plan. (The $950 credit will be paid back over 24 or 36 months.) Buyers will also get a $100 Samsung gift card with purchase. Verizon will give you up to $450 in trade-in credit for your old phone to be used toward the purchase of the Note 10, and that can be stacked on a $200 prepaid Mastercard voucher if you’re switching from a different carrier. There are a few stipulations: the Note 10 that you buy has to be purchased on a payment plan, and you can’t get trade-in credit and do the BOGO deal; it’s one or the other.
- AT&T is offering the Note 10 for $32 per month for 30 months as part of its Next Up lease. The carrier is hosting a BOGO deal when you buy the Note 10 and another Note 10. It will give you $950 back over in credits over the course of the lease period, but both lines need to be on AT&T’s Unlimited plan. Buyers will be eligible for a $100 Samsung gift card.
- T-Mobile is offering the Note 10 for $39.59 per month ($0 down) for 24 months. In terms of promotions, you’ll be able to get up to $300 in trade-in credit for your old phone when it’s used toward the Note 10. Or you can redeem a BOGO promo on the Note 10 when you add on a new line. You’ll pay for both phones all at once, and T-Mobile will credit you for the purchase over a 24-month period. Keep in mind that you cannot use both promos at once. All buyers will get a $100 Samsung gift card with purchase.
- Xfinity Mobile is selling the Note 10, and until September 30th, it will pay you $250 if you buy one after joining the carrier and porting your old number.
- U.S. Cellular is offering the Note 10 for $31.66 per month on a 30-month payment plan. Whether you’re a new or current subscriber, it will give you up to $300 in trade-in credit for your hold phone toward a Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
The Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099.99. This phone is the biggest, most feature-packed Note 10 option you can get. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and comes in several configurations, all with an impressive 12GB of RAM, as detailed below. The Note 10 Plus supports microSD cards and 45W fast charging, though it won’t be able to do it with the charger that’s included in the box.
Unlocked
- The 256GB model with 12GB of RAM will cost $1,0999.99 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target
- The 512GB model with 12GB of RAM will cost $1,1999.99 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target
Carrier offers
- Sprint is selling the 256GB configuration of the Note 10 Plus starting at $26.04 on the carrier’s Flex 18-month lease. The 512GB model isn’t available to purchase through Sprint. Buyers can get a $150 Samsung gift card with purchase.
- Verizon is selling both storage configurations of the Note 10 Plus. The 256GB model will costs $45.83 for 24 months. The 512GB model costs $49.99 for 24 months. It’s offering up to $450 in trade-in credit for your old phone to be used toward the purchase of the Note 10 Plus, and that can be stacked on a $200 prepaid Mastercard voucher if you’re switching from a different carrier. There are a few stipulations: the Note 10 Plus that you buy has to be purchased on a payment plan, and you can’t get trade-in credit and do the BOGO deal; it’s one or the other. All Note 10 Plus buyers will get a $150 Samsung gift card with purchase.
- AT&T is selling the Note 10 Plus for $36.67 per month for 30 months if you take part in its Next Up payment plan. The carrier is hosting a BOGO deal when you buy the Note 10 Plus and a Note 10. It will give you $950 back over in credits over the course of the lease period, but both lines need to be on AT&T’s Unlimited plan. Buyers will be eligible for a $150 Samsung gift card.
- T-Mobile is offering the 256GB Note 10 Plus for $39.59 per month ($149.99 down) on its 24-month payment plan. If you want the 512GB phone, it’s the same monthly cost, but $249.99 down is required at checkout. As mentioned above, T-Mobile’s promos include up to $300 in trade-in credit for your old phone when it’s used toward the Note 10 or you can redeem a BOGO promo on the Note 10 Plus (up to $950 back) when you add on a new line. You’ll pay for both phones all at once, and T-Mobile will credit you for the purchase over a 24-month period. Keep in mind that you cannot use both promos at once. All buyers will get a $150 Samsung gift card with purchase.
- Xfinity Mobile is selling the Note 10 Plus, and until September 30th, it will pay you $250 if you buy one after joining the carrier and porting your old number.
- U.S. Cellular is offering the Note 10 Plus (256GB) for $36.66 per month on a 30-month payment plan. If you want the 512GB model, it will cost $39.99 per month for 30 months. Whether you’re a new or current subscriber, it will give you up to $300 in trade-in credit for your hold phone toward a Note 10 Plus.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G
The Note 10 Plus 5G will be available starting on August 23rd at Verizon. This phone supports LTE connectivity, and, as you likely guessed from the name, it supports Verizon’s mmWave 5G network (as well as mid- and low-band frequencies). This phone will first be available for people who live in one of the cities where Verizon has launched its network and where it soon plans to launch. If you subscribe to any of the other major US carriers, like T-Mobile, AT&T, or Sprint, you’ll have the opportunity to pick this phone up at a later date.
Carrier offers
- Verizon is, for now, the only carrier that will sell the Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s not available unlocked from a retail store, so if you want to get the base 256GB configuration of this phone on a 24-month payment plan, it will cost $54.16 per month or $1,299.99 all at once. The 512GB model will cost $58.33 per month on a 24-month payment plan or $1,399.99 for the full price.
If you want to pay less per month, Verizon is offering 36-month repayment plans for the Note 10 Plus 5G. It’s $36.11 per month for 36 months if you want the 256GB version, or $38.88 for the 512GB 5G phone for 36 months.
The aforementioned Verizon promos listed in the smaller Note 10 section also apply here, except Note 10 Plus 5G buyers will instead get a $150 Samsung gift card.
