Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs. Galaxy S10 vs. iPhone XS: comparing three small-ish flagship phones

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is, by no means, a small phone. Its 6.3-inch AMOLED screen is just a few millimeters smaller than the iPhone XS Max’s display. But, as Dieter Bohn noted in his hands-on impressions post, the Note 10 is something different for Samsung.

While the Note 10 Plus feels more like the true Note 9 successor, the Note 10 has a similar feel in the hand to smaller phones like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the iPhone XS. So it’s worth comparing to other smaller flagship phones that you might also be considering.

There’s a lot that sets the Note 10 apart from those other devices. For example, the Note 10 has the S Pen stylus, which puts Samsung’s new phone above the rest if you like to jot down notes or take advantage of other quirky S Pen features, like being able to trigger the camera remotely.

On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which was released earlier this year, has microSD support and a headphone jack, two features that are missing from the Note 10. It also has a higher-resolution display that’s more pixel-dense (550 vs 401ppi) than Samsung’s latest phone.

Comparing the Note 10 to the iPhone XS isn’t as straightforward. The Note 10 lineup certainly offers enough highlights to interest some iPhone users, such as the S Pen and the Note 10 Plus’ support for 45W fast charging. However, that might not be convincing enough for iOS adherents to jump over to Android.

We’ll publish a full review of the Note 10 soon, but until then, checking out how it stacks up against some of its other pocket-friendly competition might help you make an informed decision if you’re committed to preordering the phone.