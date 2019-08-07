Microsoft and Samsung partner to bridge Android and Windows closer together

Microsoft and Samsung are forming a closer partnership for Android mobile apps that will help bridge the gap to Windows PCs. Microsoft’s Shilpa Ranganathan, head of the company’s mobile and cross-device experiences, just appeared onstage at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch. Ranganathan provided a closer look at the Your Phone app, which mirrors Android text messages, notifications, and even your entire screen to a Windows 10 PC.

Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to bundle this Your Phone app on its Galaxy Note 10, and it will likely mean we’ll see future Samsung handsets with the app bundled. Samsung is also building OneDrive sync support directly into its Gallery Android app, which will see photos sync directly to the cloud storage service. Ranganathan also revealed that Microsoft will allow Your Phone users to make and receive calls directly from their PC later this year.

“This is the start of an amazing collaboration between Microsoft and Samsung,” says Ranganathan. Samsung is also revamping its DeX interface to let you plug a Galaxy Note 10 into a Windows PC and bring up a window with all of your phone’s apps that is accessible from your desktop or laptop computer.

Microsoft is also bundling some of its Android apps on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 10 device. Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will all come preinstalled. This is something we first saw happening back on the Galaxy S6 four years ago, and Microsoft even briefly started selling a “Microsoft Edition” Samsung Galaxy S8 in its stores, bundled with the company’s apps and services.

Samsung didn’t bundle these apps on the Galaxy S9, though, and it appeared for sale in Microsoft stores without the company’s bundled apps. Microsoft will now sell the Galaxy Note 10 in its own retail stores, complete with the bundled apps. Microsoft has a preorder offer where you can buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus and get up to $150 in Samsung credit and six months of Spotify Premium.