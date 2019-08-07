Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will start at $1,300

Just as it did with the Galaxy S10, Samsung is making a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10. And just like the Galaxy S10 5G, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will start off as a Verizon exclusive in the United States. (It’ll be available internationally, as well.) A 256GB model will cost $1,299.99 (or $54.16 per month over 24 months) and the 512GB Note 10 Plus 5G will run $1,399.99 ($58.33 / month). As with the standard Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, the 5G-compatible version will be available starting August 23rd and goes up for preorder starting at 12:01AM ET on August 8th.

The Note 10 Plus 5G will come in the same three colors as the other Note 10s: white, black, and “aura” — the super reflective and colorful one.

Aside from its support for 5G networking technology, the Note 10 Plus 5G doesn’t offer any hardware advantages over the regular Note 10 Plus. It has the same 6.8-inch screen and is outfitted with the exact same camera setup. (For the S10 5G, Samsung made the display a little larger and gave it a time-of-flight sensor, but the latter is now included on the Note 10 Plus.)

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G will come to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint once its temporary exclusivity period with Verizon ends. All three carriers sell the Galaxy S10 5G.

As with that phone, the main hurdle and reason to hold off from the Note 10 5G is, well, 5G availability. All four major wireless networks in the US are still just getting started deploying the next-generation infrastructure, and even in cities where it has launched, 5G coverage can be extremely sparse.