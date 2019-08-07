Twitter is testing a snooze feature to let you pause push notifications

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets you snooze notifications from its app for a short period of time. The feature, which was discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong in the code for Twitter’s Android app, allows you to pause push notifications for one, three, or 12 hours at a time. This will prevent the app from generating push notifications, but you’ll still be able to see them inside the app’s notification menu.

We’ve seen snooze functionality built into other apps in the past. WhatsApp, for example, already allows you to mute notifications on a chat-by-chat basis for either 8 hours, a week, or a year at a time. It’s a great feature for those times when you want to remove distractions without stopping an app’s notifications indefinitely at the OS level.

As with all of Twitter’s tests, there’s no guarantee this new feature will actually make its way into the final app. “Original Tweeter” labels, for example, were first spotted back in January but have since failed to release for all users, and we’re also yet to see a wide roll-out for the presence indicators and “ice breakers” that the platform was testing late last year. Twitter may want to promote more positive discussions on its platform, but it seems content to do a lot of testing before it commits to making any changes. Let’s not forget, Twitter still doesn’t have an edit button.