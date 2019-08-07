New Addams Family trailer brings a little bit of goth to New Jersey

A new trailer for MGM’s upcoming animated Addams Family movie brings America’s favorite goth family to bright and sunny New Jersey.

The movie, which is a reboot of the franchise, follows the Addams family as they attempt to be their unique selves in a place where everyone wants them to either assimilate (there’s a joke about this in the trailer) or leave. They’re perfectly happy continuing to live their best creepy lives in their house of actual horrors, but the residents of this New Jersey town aren’t here for it.

It’s the first time that the Addams Family has been animated for a feature film, but many of the kooky quirks that made people fall in love with the original show seem to be represented. Wednesday Addams is still wreaking havoc by bringing a bunch of dead frogs back to life during science class, and Pugsley is still the goofy younger brother.

They’re perfectly happy continuing to live their best creepy lives

There are a few changes that fans will notice, though. Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” plays in the trailer, as does a remixed version of the classic theme, and there are some references to other popular horror movies, like It.

The Addams Family stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney. It will be released on October 11th.