SimpliSafe’s home security system can be compromised by a $2 wireless emitter

SimpliSafe’s latest home security system can apparently be fooled by an affordable wireless emitter that mimics the frequency of its door and window contact sensors. The YouTube channel LockPickingLawyer posted a video demonstrating how it can be done, and, unfortunately, it looks very easy to do.

The host explains that SimpliSafe’s sensors communicate with the base on the 433.92MHz frequency, which is very popular among other consumer electronics, like garage door openers, baby monitors, and more. Most of those products aren’t powerful enough to interfere with SimpliSafe’s system, but this emitter apparently is.

When one of these sensors is normally tripped, the system will initiate the alarm process. But as the video demonstrates, a powerful-enough emitter can block out that process, meaning that the base won’t receive a signal when, say, pushing open a door. This cheap, easy-to-acquire device is powerful enough to override what the sensor is communicating to the base.

This is a big deal for anyone who uses SimpliSafe’s DIY home security tech. It highlights a massive vulnerability that can compromise the system entirely. It’s also potentially a big deal if other home security systems from the likes of Ring, Samsung’s SmartThings, Google Nest, and Wyze can be similarly impacted by such cheap, commonplace technology.

The Verge has reached out for comment from SimpliSafe and all of the above companies, and we will continue to update this post once we hear back.