Pixel 4 will reportedly feature a screen with a 90Hz ‘Smooth Display’

9to5Google is reporting that it has a “reliable source” who has provided the site with a lot of specs for the Pixel 4. Specifically, it reports some details about the screens and the RAM that should give a bit of hope to users waiting for Google to release a truly top-tier device. Though every Pixel phone has been pretty good, the company has struggled to live up to the really premium competition from Samsung (or, of course, Apple) in terms of build quality.

Reportedly, the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 and 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL will feature screens with a 90Hz refresh rate that the company will brand “Smooth Display.” We’ve only seen a handful of phones with a refresh rate that high, such as the OnePlus 7 Pro, and they’ve impressed us every time. Scrolling on the OnePlus 7 Pro is noticeably smoother, but at the cost of some battery life.

Hopefully Google will ensure that’s not an issue with the Pixel 4 — especially since the rumored battery sizes aren’t especially impressive: 2,800mAh and 3,700mAh, respectively.

If all these specs pan out, there’s not a lot we won’t know at launch

We already knew there would be two cameras on the back of the Pixel 4, but reportedly there are more details available: one will be a 12-megapixel camera and the other will be a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. Google may even be “developing a DSLR-like attachment,” 9to5Google says.

The phones will, of course, use the Snapdragon 855 processors, just like every other flagship Android device this year. However, they’ll reportedly have 6GB of RAM, an important spec given how poorly the Pixel 3 has handled memory management over the past year.

If you’re not caught up on the Pixel 4, Google has been teasing features on its own ahead of the launch. It has shown off the dual camera and has let everybody know the Pixel 4 will feature both face unlock and a radar chip that can detect when the phone is approaching your face.

Last but not least, 9to5Google pegs October 4th as the launch date, which pretty much fits in line with what we’d expected. We’ll know the details for sure then — unless Google decides to just up and tell us more before that.