Here are the first photos shot with a 64-megapixel phone camera

Realme is set to be the first company to release a phone with a 64-megapixel camera. The as-yet unannounced device, seen to the right of the above photo, has a quad-camera array including a wide-angle lens and a primary 64-megapixel module that almost certainly uses Samsung’s new 1/1.7-inch ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Realme has shared a couple of full-resolution sample images with The Verge, though you’ll have to click the links below each one to view them in full pixel-peeping glory.

(Full-size image here)

(Full-size image here)

Like how the current crop of 48-megapixel phone camera sensors are used to shoot 12-megapixel photos with four pixels combined into one, Samsung’s GW1 is designed to produce 16-megapixel images by default. The photos above, however, are 9,216 x 6912 in size, and if you zoom in close enough you can see how the detail is resolved at the pixel level.

Here’s how a central portion of the second photo looks at 100 percent, for example:

Realme won’t be the only company to offer this feature soon. Yesterday Xiaomi confirmed that it plans to release a Redmi-branded device with Samsung’s sensor, while also teasing the impending arrival of phone with an even higher resolution 108-megapixel (12032 x 9024) component. Xiaomi hasn’t given any indication of a release date, however, and Samsung hasn’t formally announced a 108-megapixel image sensor yet.