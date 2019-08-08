Google is giving students three months of YouTube Premium for free

Google has a new back to school deal for students, offering new members a free three-month trial of YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium (which includes YouTube Music Premium, so I’m not sure why you’d ever take the first option).

The deal essentially works by having students sign up for the discounted plan of their choice ($4.99 per month for YouTube Music Premium, or $6.99 per month for YouTube Premium), but instead of getting one month free, for a limited time, they now get three months. After that time expires, Google will start charging you the usual monthly price, unless you opt out and cancel the subscription, so that’s something to keep an eye on.

An extended free trial, basically

YouTube Music Premium is Google’s paid music streaming service, which allows for users to stream, download, and discover new music — basically Spotify or Apple Music, but built off YouTube. YouTube Premium is the more comprehensive subscription, which allows for downloading YouTube videos on mobile, removes ads from YouTube, and gives access to YouTube Original shows, in addition to all the benefits of YouTube Music Premium.

Google isn’t the only company offering a deal for students: Amazon just announced Prime Student members can now get Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99 per month, too.