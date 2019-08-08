Google search isn’t showing new content due to indexing issues

Google is having indexing issues today, meaning that some new content across the internet is not showing up in search results. A look at the Top Stories in Google News, for example, shows that while some of the stories are from the last couple hours, many are from yesterday. Search Engine Land first reported on the issues.

The company confirmed at 4:28AM ET that it was seeing reports of indexing issues, and later added that it was seeing “issues in the URL Inspection tool within Search Console.” Google said that the URL issue was fixed as of 11:41AM ET, but it hasn’t provided an update on indexing.

Google is constantly crawling, or indexing, the web to find new content to show users when they search on a topic. When Google experiences problems with indexing, like it is today, search results won’t be as up-to-the-moment as users expect from the search giant.

Google has experienced a number of indexing issues recently, including issues lasting for a week in April and over three days in May.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment and will update this story with any response.