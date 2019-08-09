Marques Brownlee launches a new tech podcast called Waveform

It seems like every YouTube creator has a podcast these days, and that now includes Marques Brownlee.

Brownlee, one of YouTube’s most prominent creators who has more than 9 million subscribers on his tech-focused channel MKBHD, is launching a new podcast called Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast. The podcast will be similar to the videos on his channel, focusing on product reviews and interviews with people in the tech industry. Brownlee has interviewed major tech industry figures like Elon Musk and Bill Gates in the past.

Waveform, which is being produced in conjunction with the influencer agency Studio 71, marks one of the first major non-YouTube projects Brownlee has taken on. (Disclosure: Brownlee also works with The Verge’s parent company, Vox Media, on a YouTube series called Retro Tech.)

“I’m excited to launch ‘Waveform,’ which will explore everything from tech news and new products to the videos that surround them,” Brownlee said in a press release. “You can also expect some behind the scenes tips on running a tech channel and maybe even some unfiltered takes that don’t make it to YouTube.”

YouTube is having a podcast moment. Creators like Philip DeFranco, Logan Paul, and David Dobrik have all launched successful podcasts that get uploaded to secondary YouTube channels. Paul even refers to himself as a podcaster first and foremost now, instead of a YouTuber or creator. While most of these podcasts exist on traditional audio streaming platforms, like Spotify and Apple Podcasts, many YouTubers also upload video versions to YouTube, a platform where they can easily make money with pre-roll and banner ads.

Unfortunately, Waveform will not be available on YouTube. It will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.