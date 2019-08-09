This Mophie wireless charger is probably the closest thing to AirPower that Apple will ever sell

Apple has begun selling two multidevice wireless chargers from Mophie. Both the Dual Wireless Charging Pad ($79.95) and 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad ($139.95) are coming to select Apple Stores next week and are available for online order now.

The Dual Wireless Charging Pad can deliver up to 7.5W of power to iPhones placed on either of the mats. AirPods also work fine if you’ve got the wireless charging case, but the Apple Watch won’t charge on this. To solve for that, there’s a USB-A port around back for juicing up a third device — like an Apple Watch, Powerbeats Pro, or whatever else. I’ve asked Mophie for details on the power output of that USB port.

The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad goes for broke with dedicated charging spaces for AirPods and the Apple Watch. Plus, there’s one spot for an iPhone or some other wirelessly charging gadget that’ll fit. Can it charge three of your Apple products at once? Sure. But Mophie’s solution is nothing like Apple’s canceled AirPower: you’ve got to put everything in its right place, and the Apple Watch must go on a stand instead of the mat itself.

These aren’t the only wireless charging stations that Apple offers, but the 3-in-1 Mophie is definitely the most comprehensive of them. Best Buy also sells a similar Nomad-branded option for basically the same exact price. They’re a little too pricey for me to justify the expense, personally, but if you want to rid your nightstand of (almost) all wires, here you go.