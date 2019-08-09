This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller run through Samsung’s Unpacked event where we got our first look at the Galaxy Note 10. The crew discusses the event’s other announcements, including the Samsung and Microsoft partnership and their first impressions of the Note 10, which Dieter was able to try out.
In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander stops by to give us more details on the upcoming “streaming wars.” How will Disney’s streaming bundle — which combines Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ — sit with consumers alongside competitors like Netflix and HBO Max?
The show closes with the recent controversy over Apple’s handling of Siri voice recordings. The Vergecast discusses how this could have been approached and what the next steps should be with user agreements.
There’s actually a whole lot more that was discussed that I don’t want to type out — including Paul’s weekly segment “Sorry, I can’t pass the Juul because of cybersecurity” — so just listen to the show to get it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10: two sizes, new S Pen, and DeX on your laptop
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: the 7 biggest announcements
- Samsung didn’t mention Bixby once during its entire Galaxy Note 10 event
- Samsung confirms its long-delayed Galaxy Home smart speaker is still in the works
- Samsung’s new Galaxy Book S is a Qualcomm-powered laptop with 23 hours of battery life
- Android Q’s back gesture controversy, explained
- Disney announces $12.99 bundle for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
- Disney has made $8 billion at the box office, but its ambitions are costing a fortune
- Disney is drastically changing Fox’s future after a number of flops
- Juul launches a Bluetooth e-cigarette that tracks how much you vape
- Apple stops letting contractors listen to Siri voice recordings
- Deleting your Siri voice recordings from Apple’s servers is confusing — here’s how
- Microsoft contractors are listening to select Skype calls and Cortana recordings
- The Apple Card starts rolling out today
