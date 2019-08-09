This week on The Vergecast, Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, and Paul Miller run through Samsung’s Unpacked event where we got our first look at the Galaxy Note 10. The crew discusses the event’s other announcements, including the Samsung and Microsoft partnership and their first impressions of the Note 10, which Dieter was able to try out.

In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander stops by to give us more details on the upcoming “streaming wars.” How will Disney’s streaming bundle — which combines Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ — sit with consumers alongside competitors like Netflix and HBO Max?

The show closes with the recent controversy over Apple’s handling of Siri voice recordings. The Vergecast discusses how this could have been approached and what the next steps should be with user agreements.

There’s actually a whole lot more that was discussed that I don’t want to type out — including Paul’s weekly segment “Sorry, I can’t pass the Juul because of cybersecurity” — so just listen to the show to get it all.

Stories discussed this week: