No, the Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t have a stainless steel frame

Samsung managed to prompt some confusion the other day when a video uploaded to its own YouTube channel (now unlisted and probably set for deletion) mentioned that the Galaxy Note 10 was made from stainless steel. “Stainless steel and glass meld seamlessly to minimize bezel,” says the video’s narrator.

Wait, what?

The company never mentioned anything about switching from aluminum to steel during press briefings — nor was it brought up onstage during this week’s Unpacked event. Why would Samsung upgrade to a new material and not tell anyone?

It didn’t. The video was completely wrong.

Samsung has now confirmed to The Verge that the Note 10’s frame is made from aluminum, just like the company’s other flagships in recent years. It’s odd that such an erroneous voiceover made it into a promotional video. How was it even part of the script? Maybe at one point Samsung was thinking about upgrading the Note 10 to stainless steel a la the iPhone X and XS. But nope.

The mistake even made it onto Samsung’s website, as SamMobile points out, with the Note 10’s design page originally reading “high-polish stainless steel” before someone changed it to “high-polish metal.” Whoops.

This morning, Samsung reuploaded the “Galaxy Note 10 introduction video” — with no mention of stainless steel whatsoever.