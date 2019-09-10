How to watch Apple’s iPhone announcement

Here we are again: the annual event where Apple adherents eagerly await the specs, design, and availability of this year’s iPhone models. This is the third year in a row we’re expecting three new phones; rumor has it that they will all be honored with a “Pro” designation. Will Apple decide to go with that somewhat uninspired naming scheme?

Other rumored news includes great new camera tricks such as slow-motion selfies, an upgrade for the lower-cost iPhone XR (with a new green option), more about the upcoming iOS 13 and macOS Catalina operating systems, new versions of the Apple Watch, and perhaps even a 16-inch MacBook Pro (without the much-maligned butterfly keyboard).

What truth is there in any of these rumors? Well, to find out, we’ll be following Apple’s September 10th announcements. This is how you can, too.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH:

Start time: New York: 1PM / San Francisco: 10AM / London: 6PM / Berlin: 7PM / Moscow: 8PM / New Delhi: 10:30PM / Beijing: 1AM (September 11th) / Tokyo: 2AM (September 11th) / Melbourne: 3AM (September 11th)

