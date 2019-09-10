Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display and comes in titanium or ceramic finishes

Apple has just officially announced the next generation of the Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 5. The latest model is very similar to last year’s Series 4, with a similar design and size. The big new feature this year is an always-on display option so you can see the time without having to move your wrist, something that has been asked for since the Apple Watch first debuted in 2015.

Apple says the Series 5 watch maintains the prior model’s 18-hour battery life, even with the new always-on screen, thanks to a new low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display and low-power display driver. Watchfaces and workouts have been redesigned to take advantage of the new display option. The screen will be in a low-brightness mode until you move your wrist, where it will switch to full brightness in a similar fashion to how the current model turns on when your wrist is moved.

In addition to the new always-on display feature, the Apple Watch Series 5 is now available in a recycled aluminum or titanium finishes. The stainless steel and ceramic options from prior models are also available. Apple says this is the widest number of finishes ever for the Apple Watch.

Other new features include a built-in compass and emergency calling for international countries. Interestingly, Apple did not announce first-party sleep tracking with the new model, which was something that was expected based on leaks and rumors.

Pricing for the Series 5 starts at $399 for GPS model and $499 for the cellular connected version. It’s available for order starting today and will be in stores starting on September 20th. Apple is also permanently dropping the price of the Series 3 to $199, matching the lowest sale price on that model we’ve seen. Last year’s Series 4 model has been dropped from the lineup.

Developing. Check out our Apple iPhone 11 event live blog for the latest updates!