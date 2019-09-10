The iPhone 11 price will start at $699

The iPhone 11 will retail starting at $699. It comes in a glass design, which is the “toughest ever in a smartphone,” and features six new colors: purple, white, green, yellow, black, and Product Red. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic processor, which is the fastest CPU in a smartphone, and an upgrade over the iPhone XR’s A12 Bionic.

The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, and has two cameras on the back within a sizable square bump. Apple’s added a host of new hardware and software features focusing on the camera this time around — there’s a 12MP wide camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 2x optical zoom. There’s a new Night mode, which uses adaptive bracketing, and a new portrait mode that now works on pets. Quick Take lets you take a quick video in photo mode, by holding down the shutter button, similar to the feature found in Instagram Stories. The front camera also features faster Face ID, and is getting slo-mo video for the first time, in an attempt to make “slofies” happen (it’s not gonna happen).

For comparison, last year’s three new iPhones started at $749 for the 64GB iPhone XR, $999 for the 64GB iPhone XS, and $1,099 for the 64GB iPhone XS Max.

Developing. Check out our Apple iPhone 11 event live blog for the latest updates!