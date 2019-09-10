iPhone 11 Pro announced with a triple-camera system

Apple has announced its next-generation iPhone: the iPhone 11 Pro, which will come in 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch sizes. Despite the number change, the two phones look pretty similar to last year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but with one major change: a third rear camera.

Along with the two flagships, there’s also a third new iPhone, the iPhone 11, the successor to the iPhone XR, which you can read about here.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the iPhone 11 Pro is designed for customers who want the “most sophisticated technology.” There’s a new matte finish on the back and new colors: green, space gray, silver, and gold. Apple’s also upgraded the display to a new OLED panel, which goes up to an even brighter 1,200 nits. Apple calls it a Super Retina XDR display (similar branding to the Pro Display XDR that the company announced earlier this year).

Just like the standard iPhone 11, the new iPhone 11 Pro models will feature Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which Apple says has both the fastest CPU and GPU ever in a smartphone. Apple also touted improved machine learning performance (“the best machine learning platform in a smartphone”, it says.)

Developing. Check out our Apple iPhone 11 event live blog for the latest updates!