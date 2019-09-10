Honda prices its adorable electric e for summer launch

Fans of cute, boxy cars, take notice! The production model of the electric Honda e has just been revealed in Frankfurt along with final specs and pricing. The good news is that much of what we loved in the last prototype will begin shipping in summer 2020. Bad news? The battery and price — although they’re not too bad.

The Honda e will launch in the UK and Germany starting at £26,160 and €29,470, respectively. The base model is equipped with a compact 35.5kWh battery capable of transporting occupants 137 miles (220 km) on a full charge. The Honda e produces 134 horsepower (or 152 horsepower if you upgrade from the base motor) and features fast-charging with a claimed zero to 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.

For comparison, the base model of the new Volkswagen ID.3 has a 45kWh battery and offers 205 miles of range for roughly the same price, while Tesla’s more expensive base Model 3 has a 50kWh battery and a stated range of 240 miles.

Other features include side-mounted cameras that replace conventional mirrors with 6-inch screens mounted in the corners of the full-width, five-screen digital dashboard. There are two 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens in the center to display infotainment, while an 8.8-inch screen acts as the driver’s instrument cluster. “Okay Honda” activates the personal assistant, which will fine-tune itself to the driver over time. Lastly, the My Honda+ service and app provides users with remote climate control, security and location monitoring, and digital key access to lock and unlock the car, among other features.

The Honda e is yet another sub-30k EV in an increasingly crowded market for your transportation monies. So if this city car is too cutesy or too range-limited for you, then stick around for a bit because there will be plenty more to choose from soon enough.